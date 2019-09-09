Eyewitness footage captures high-speed car chase filmed in southern Italy for James Bond's No Time to Die

Eyewitness footage has captured scenes of a high-speed car chase being shot in the streets of southern Italy for upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.
The footage, shot in August, shows the fictional spy's iconic Aston Martin speeding through the city of Matera, followed first by a car fitted with a camera on its roof, then a helicopter.
No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the film series, follows Bond as he attempts to rescue a scientist while hot on the trail of a villain armed with dangerous new technology.
No Time to Die is due to be released in April 2020.