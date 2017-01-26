Is an ex Shortland Street actress set to star in Netflix series with Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez has released a trailer on Instagram for a new series she is producing and it involves ex Shortland Street favourite Kimberley Crossman.

Kimberley Crossman. Source: Getty

Posted on Instagram, Gomez shared a sneak peek of the up and coming series, 13 Reasons Why, which is set to be launched on Netflix on March 31.

Crossman re-shared Gomez's post, saying she is "excited to share" what she has been working on.