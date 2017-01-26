Is an ex Shortland Street actress set to star in Netflix series with Selena Gomez?

Source:
Selena Gomez has released a trailer on Instagram for a new series she is producing and it involves ex Shortland Street favourite Kimberley Crossman.
Posted on Instagram, Gomez shared a sneak peek of the up and coming series, 13 Reasons Why, which is set to be launched on Netflix on March 31.
Crossman re-shared Gomez's post, saying she is "excited to share" what she has been working on.
The series is based off the New York Times bestseller, which follows the story of a teenage girl who commits suicide and her classmates' quest to find out why she took her own life.
