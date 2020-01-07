TODAY |

'Every dollar counts' - Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to Australia bushfires relief

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is donating $1 million to bushfire recovery efforts across the Tasman.

The Australian actor says challenging times are still ahead for the nation. Source: Chris Hemsworth / Instagram

Severe blazes have raged across Australia for the past few months, engulfing more than 14.5 million hectares across multiple states.

The Thor star is the latest A-lister to announce a significant contribution to the bushfire recovery efforts.

Pink, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Kylie and Dannii Minogue have all announced their own $500,000 donations.

In a video posted on his social media pages this afternoon, Hemsworth shared the difficulty faced by the nation and Australian firefighters.

"The bushfires in Australia have caused mass devastation… We're still in the thick of it here," he says.

"There are plenty of challenging times still ahead and still to come."

The scale of the destruction to people, homes, livestock and infrastructure is becoming clearer. Source: 1 NEWS

He urged others to contribute if they could, saying, "Every dollar counts."

The video was reposted by Hemsworth's younger brother and fellow actor Liam.

The Australian Red Cross says it's "blown away" by the Hemsworths' support.

"We cannot thank you enough Chris Hemsworth!" the official account posted on Instagram.

The bushfires were a hot topic at the Golden Globes yesterday, with numerous Hollywood stars using their award speeches as an opportunity to send support to Australia.

