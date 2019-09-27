Ever evolving fashion industry keeps Elle Macpherson 'nimble'



Supermodel and entrepreneur Elle Macpherson has revealed her years in the business has taught her how to be "nimble" to keep up with the ever-evolving fashion and wellness world.

“Wellness has always been part of my life’s journey and part of my business journey as well,” she told 1 NEWS.

The Australian supermodel was at Auckland’s SkyCity Convention Centre for the NZ Fashion Week Gala.

“Fashion is always evolving and one of the wonderful things the fashion industry teaches you is how to adapt and evolve,” she said.

“It teaches you to be very nimble.”

Macpherson said this has helped her greens supplement business venture WellCo have longevity by responding to the market.

She said she had seen the rise of the fashion designer, the supermodel and now the social media star during her time in the industry.

Macpherson was wearing a Kiwi-designed Georgia Alice dress and Tiffany & Co jewels for the gala.