Eve Hewson is glad she can 'build her own identity' away from her famous dad Bono

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Eve Hewson is glad she can "build her own identity" away from her famous family.

Eve Hewson. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Behind Her Eyes star - who is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono and Ali Hewson - insisted she was never "going to have her anonymity" but is glad she's been able to carve her own career away from her father.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, she said: "To be honest, I was never going to have my anonymity and be a regular Joe.

"I was always going to have eyes on me, whatever I did, so it's been great to build my own identity and my own career and feel like I'm an individual now, as opposed to a part of something or someone else."

Meanwhile, Eve previously revealed she became an actress because making music like her father does felt like "work".

Speaking about her career change, she explained: "I thought I was going to go into music, but I was terrible at practicing. When I started acting, I realised I could spend all day long going over lines, reading scripts, doing different exercises, and it didn’t feel like work at all. Practicing music did."

