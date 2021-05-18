Eurovision reveals rationale for allowing Australia into contest, but not NZ

It might be New Zealand Music Month, but there's one big stage Kiwi musicians are missing out on.

The Eurovision Song Contest is taking place this week, where the finalists will strut their stuff in colourful splendour.

It led Seven Sharp’s Rhys Mathewson to ask why the Australians get to go and not us.

The reason is a little underwhelming, with a spokesperson for Eurovision stating:

“There are no plans right now to invite New Zealand to take part in the Eurovision song contest.

“Australia received special permission to participate after airing the contest annually for over 30 years.”