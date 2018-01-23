 

'The epitome of fun, fashion, trust' - Minnie Mouse earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Associated Press

Famed Disney character Minnie Mouse was honoured with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. 

"Thank you everyone!" says Minnie as Katy Perry declares Minnie's style is the epitome of fun, fashion and trust.
Minnie's pals, Katy Perry and Heidi Klum, were on hand to celebrate the occasion. 

"The definition of icon may fluctuate through the ages, but there are some undeniably special characters who are iconic and I can't think of anyone who embodies that more than my dear friend Minerva Mouse," said Perry. 

Minnie's longtime love, Mickey, and her boss, Disney CEO Bob Iger, were also in attendance. 

"Minnie, you and I have shared many moments and milestones over the years. Standing together to celebrate some truly historic achievements and working with you is always a special event and I am truly proud to share this day with you," said Iger. 

"And I know I speak for everyone at Disney, as well as your millions of fans, when I say congratulations and thank you. You're an icon and inspiration and the best leading lady in the business. And after 90 years in showbiz, it's certainly about time you got your star," he said. 

The beloved mouse wore a sequined, polka dot dress and bow and thanked her fans repeatedly for the honour. 

"Oh, thank you! Thank you all so much for this wonderful honour! Oh, I'm so grateful and I want to thank all my friends from around the world. And Mickey, I'm so happy you're here to share this wonderful day with me. That's for you! And this really is the best day ever! Oh, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

2018 marks Minnie's 90th anniversary in entertainment. 

