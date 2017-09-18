 

Emotional Nicole Kidman dedicates Emmy win to children - 'they have to sacrifice so much'

The best actress in a limited series Emmy has been awarded to Nicole Kidman.

The Australian actress says the award will sit on their shelf as a reminder of all the times she couldn't put them to bed.
Source: CBS

Kidman won for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies, and she thanked co-star Reese Witherspoon saying she would not have won if not for her.

Moments earlier, Riz Ahmed won the Emmy Award for best actor in a limited series for his role on The Night Of.

Both actors used their speech to support personal causes.

Kidman says of the series, "We shone a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease."

