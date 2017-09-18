Emotional Nicole Kidman dedicates Emmy win to children - 'they have to sacrifice so much'

Source:Associated Press
The best actress in a limited series Emmy has been awarded to Nicole Kidman.
Kidman won for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies, and she thanked co-star Reese Witherspoon saying she would not have won if not for her.
Moments earlier, Riz Ahmed won the Emmy Award for best actor in a limited series for his role on The Night Of.
Both actors used their speech to support personal causes.
Kidman says of the series, "We shone a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news