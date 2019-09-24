TODAY |

Emmys apologises for wrong photo during memoriam segment

Associated Press
The TV Academy is apologising for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment.

The segment on yesterday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued today that it was an "error."

Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music. Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's "My Fair Lady."

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he "deserved better".

The academy says all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.

