Emma Stone says male co-stars have helped her get equal pay

Emma Stone says that male co-stars have taken pay cuts to ensure she received equal pay on films.

Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles, 2017.

Speaking to tennis great Billie Jean King in an interview published yesterday in Out Magazine , Stone said the gesture to match has impacted what she's able to ask for in the future.

The Oscar-winner portrays King in the upcoming film "Battle of the Sexes" about the 1973 match against Bobby Riggs.

Stone has spoken about the gender pay gap in Hollywood before, as have big screen stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson.

Her experience is not universal, though. Stone's co-star Andrea Riseborough said that she has not had the same experience and has been paid less than male co-stars even when she's asked for a raise.

