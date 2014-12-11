Emma Stone expecting first child with husband Dave McCary

Actress Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child.

Emma Stone Source: Bang Showbiz

The 32-year-old - who is married to Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary - was seen cradling her baby bump in photos published by MailOnline yesterday, which had been taken while she was out walking with a friend in Los Angeles on December 30.

And a source told E! News: "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!"

A representative for the 'La La Land' star has not yet commented on the news.