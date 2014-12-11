Emma Stone expecting first child with husband Dave McCary

Actress Emma Stone is pregnant with her first child.
Emma Stone Source: Bang Showbiz
The 32-year-old - who is married to Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary - was seen cradling her baby bump in photos published by MailOnline yesterday, which had been taken while she was out walking with a friend in Los Angeles on December 30.
And a source told E! News: "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!"
A representative for the 'La La Land' star has not yet commented on the news.
Emma and Dave announced they were engaged in December 2019, two years after they started dating, and it was confirmed in September that they had married earlier in 2020.