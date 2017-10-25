TODAY |

Eminem song wrongly used by National features in Biden ad - this time with permission

The song infamously caught up in the National Party copyright case is getting a second life in politics - this time formally used for a Joe Biden advert in the US.

In 2017, the High Court found that the National Party infringed copyright by using a song which sounded suspiciously like Eminem's Lose Yourself for its election advertising.

A track called Eminem-esque was used as a backing track in television advertisements for the party's 2014 election drive.

The copyright for the track is owned by American publishers Eight Mile Style and Martin Affiliated, which initiated court proceedings in September 2014.

The party paid $4800 to use the music, after it purchased it from an Australian stock music company Beatbox.

The High Court ruled that National had to pay Eight Mile Style $600,000, with interest dating back to June 28, 2014.

However, according to Detroit news station WDIV, Eminem has allowed his song to be used in the political advert for US presidential candidate Biden.

The ad features the song Lose Yourself over greyscale shots Americans lining up to vote and clips of Detroit. It urges people to get out and vote.

The artist has been a critic of President Donald Trump, vying for re-election in tomorrow's election.

