American rapper Eminem drew a record crowd of more than 46,000 to Wellington's Westpac Stadium last night.

Robbie Williams held the previous record: 42,000 in 2001.

The concert also set the record for the highest number of ticket sales to people outside the Wellington region.

More than half the crowd travelled to the capital for the event, setting a record for a single event for the city.

Promoter Paul Dainty said Eminem had a fiercely loyal fan base that grew with each tour.

The police said 16 people were arrested for disorderly behaviour but otherwise the night went smoothly.

Westpac Stadium Chief Executive Shane Harmon said "We are thrilled to have hosted an international artist of this calibre in Wellington and deliver a smooth event for this record-breaking crowd. It certainly was a night to remember.

"I would also like to recognise and thank the 1,500 plus event staff across security, catering and cleaning whose hard work and commitment enabled this event to be the success it was."

WESTPAC STADIUM ATTENDANCE RECORDS

Eminem Rapture 2019 - 46,474

Robbie Williams 2001 - 42,500

Rolling Stones 2006 - 40,000