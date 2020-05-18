TODAY |

Elvis Presley's Graceland to reopen for tours, exhibits after closing due to Covid-19 outbreak

Source:  Associated Press

Elvis Presley's Graceland says it will reopen Friday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Fans wait in line outside Graceland, Elvis Presley's Memphis home, in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2017. Source: Associated Press

The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said today that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March.

The Memphis tourist attraction is centred on the life and career of the late rock n’ roll icon. It annually attracts about 500,000 visitors, including international travellers.

Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Presley's former home-turned-museum to 25 per cent capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacities to 50 per cent.

Temperature checks for guests and employees will be implemented and hand sanitizing stations are being installed, Graceland said.

"We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.

Entertainment
North America
Music
