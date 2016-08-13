Elvis Presley's daughter who inherited $137m, tells court she's broke

Lisa Marie Presley has accused her former manager of mismanaging her finances and now as a result, she has just $19,000 (NZD) of her father's fortune.

Lisa Marie Presley Source: Bang Showbiz

The only daughter of Elvis Presley is suing Barry Siegel, who has managed her inheritance since 1993, for over $137 million (NZD).

The fortune she was left by her father was $137 million and that amount has since dwindled to just $19,000 (NZD).

Her former manager says it is through no fault of his own but due to the singers lavish lifestyle that she is facing financial ruin and is counter suing the singer for the alleged $80,000 in unpaid bills she owes.

She is also facing her fourth divorce and has told the courts she is $21 million (NZD) in debt.