Elvis admirers visit his Graceland grave for candlelight vigil, marking 42 years since his death

Associated Press
 Elvis Presley fans carrying lit candles in the Tennessee night are visiting the rock 'n' roll icon's grave at Graceland during the annual vigil commemorating his death 42 years ago.

Presley admirers from all over the world descend on Memphis every year to honor his life and career during Elvis Week.

The vigil is the week's cornerstone event, with silent mourners filing slowly past his resting place and the graves of his parents and grandmother in the Meditation Garden at his former home, Graceland. The vigil started Thursday night and runs throughout the night into Friday.

Presley died on August 16, 1977. But the singer and actor's likeness and voice continue to appear in movies, TV shows, plays and music box sets.

The Graceland tourist attraction draws about 500,000 visitors annually.

A street art display honoring Elvis Presley is shown at the candlelight vigil at Graceland that commemorates his death 42 years ago on Friday 16, 2019 in Memphis. Presley fans flock every year to the Graceland tourist attraction for Elvis Week, a celebration of his life and career as a singer and actor. During the vigil, fans walk by Presley's grave at Graceland holding candles. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz) Source: Associated Press
