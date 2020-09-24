TODAY |

Elton John postpones New Zealand tour dates again - this time for 2023

Sir Elton John’s New Zealand tour dates have been postponed for another two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time the superstar is playing it safe, with no plans to return until 2023.

He arrived in New Zealand earlier this year and performed one concert, but his final two shows in New Zealand were cancelled at after he was diagnosed with "walking pneumonia".

To make up for it, the star initially announced two shows to be held in January 2021 at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

In a global statement, he has today announced that the Auckland performances will now be rescheduled to Friday the 27th and Saturday the 28th of January 2023.

"I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the Covid pandemic," he said. 

"While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022.

Disappointment for fans as Elton John cans final two Auckland shows due to illness

"This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

