Elton John postpones final Auckland concerts until 2021 after illness

Sir Elton John has scrapped his final two concerts in Auckland until next year, after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

The shows that were supposed to be at Mt Smart Stadium this week have now been pushed back until Friday 15 and Saturday 16 January, 2021.

It comes despite promoters' insistence earlier today that the shows would go ahead as planned.

In a statement late tonight, Sir Elton said he was "incredibly disappointed" to have to reschedule on doctors' orders.

"I want to send my sincerest apologies to my amazing fans for any inconvenience caused," he says.

"I always want to be able to give 100 per cent and I’m afraid that, right now, I’m not able to do that. I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can’t wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows."

Sir Elton was forced to leave the stage early during his first Auckland show on Sunday, and he pushed back tonight's show to tomorrow so he had more time to recover.

People who aren't able to attend the rescheduled shows are asked to contact Ticketmaster for a refund.

Tickets for the show originally on Tuesday 18 February, which was rescheduled to Wednesday 19 February, are now valid for Friday 15 January, 2021.

The show that was scheduled for Thursday 20 February has been pushed back to Saturday 16 January, 2021.

His remaining Australian shows will go ahead as planned during the rest of the month, the promoter says, with the rest of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour taking up the rest of the year.