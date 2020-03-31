TODAY |

Elton John, Dave Grohl, Sam Smith band together to raise millions for coronavirus aid

Source:  Associated Press

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to cancelling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Elton John at the 2020 Oscars Source: Associated Press

Concert raises millions

The Elton John-led starry benefit concert that featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys has raised nearly $13 million to battle the coronavirus.

The musicians performed from their homes for the hourlong event that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. The money will go to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Other performers included Tim McGraw, H.E.R. and Sam Smith, who sang “How Do You Sleep” in a cappella form. Dave Grohl sang “My Hero” from his studio in Hawaii, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong strummed his guitar to “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” while Camila Cabello sang “My Oh My” from Miami with a guitar assist from beau Shawn Mendes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The television special is hosted by Elton John. Source: 1 NEWS

The event took place during the time slot that was to belong to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Procter & Gamble donated USD$500,000, which Fox Corporation matched. YouTube, is streaming the concert on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel.

Rihanna opens her purse again

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is donating US$1 million in grants toward COVID-19 response — a number that is being matched by Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.

The combined US$2 million will support undocumented workers, the children of front-line health workers and first responders and the incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Last week, the Clara Lionel Foundation gave US$5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus, with the money going to food banks, testing, healthcare worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

