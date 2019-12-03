TODAY |

Elton John calls security guards 'morons' during Perth concert as they remove woman from event

Sir Elton John has been caught on camera yelling at security guards during his concert in Perth, Australia on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. 

Footage captures the singer yelling at guards as they hauled a woman out of the crowd. Source: Breakfast

The English singer can be heard unleashing on two security guards calling them "morons".  

He launched into the pair after he saw a woman being removed from the concert by the guards.

Stopping the show, Sir Elton demanded the lady be returned to her seat and told them "you don't treat girls like that". 

It isn't clear why the woman was being removed from the concert.

After performing a song the star eventually apologised for his rant.

His Perth stop is one of the first on his long Australia and New Zealand tour. 

Sir Elton heads to Dunedin in February for his first the first stop on the New Zealand leg of the tour.

Entertainment
Music
Australia
