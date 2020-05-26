TODAY |

Elon Musk, singer Grimes 'semi-separated' after three years

Source:  Associated Press

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

Grimes and Elon Musk Source: Getty

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post's Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.”

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their one-year-old son together.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA," Musk told the Post.

"She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has six other children from previous relationships. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Teenage boy stabbed, knocked over by car in 'violent disorder' in Far North
2
Council's Zoom meeting goes viral as people pretend they're in it
3
England pull off comeback to upset Silver Ferns, win series
4
Taranaki woman turning Kiwis' clutter into pocket money
5
Mum and daughter duo set out to walk New Zealand
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:28

1News' 6pm team show off their stylish moves in TikTok dance vid

Ted Lasso, The Crown and The Queen's Gambit win big at Emmys

Kiwi director wins Emmy for her work on The Crown

Kim Kardashian West denies claims of new sex tape