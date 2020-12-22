Elliot Page thanks fans for 'love and support' after coming out as transgender

Elliot Page has thanked fans for their "love and support" after he came out as transgender earlier this month.

Elliot Page Source: Instagram: Elliot Page

The 33-year-old star - who is known for starring in Juno and The Umbrella Academy - publicly came out as a non-binary, transgender person on social media this month, and today, he posted on Instagram to thank his fans for continuing to support him.

Alongside his first selfie since coming out, he wrote: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.

"Stay safe. Be there for each other.

"If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline see you in 2021 xoxo Elliot (sic)".

Page posted earlier this month to announce he has changed his name, as well as declaring his pronouns are he/they.

He wrote at the time: "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile.

"The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering."