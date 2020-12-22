Elliot Page files for divorce from Emma Portner, months after coming out as transgender

Elliot Page has filed for divorce from Emma Portner.
The Juno star - who recently came out as transgender - filed for a contested divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court, the New York Post's Page Six reports.
Their split comes two months after Emma praised Elliot after his decision to come out.
Writing at the time, he shared: "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much. (sic)"
Elliot posted in December to announce he had changed his name, as well as declaring his pronouns are he/they, admitting he felt "profoundly happy right now".
He wrote at the time: "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this.
"To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering ...I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."