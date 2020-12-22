Elliot Page doesn't feel 'panicked' looking in mirror anymore

Elliot Page doesn't feel "panicked" looking at himself in the mirror anymore.

Elliot Page. Source: Instagram: Elliot Page

The 'Juno' star admitted he felt "tears of joy" when he finally was able to look at himself and touch his chest and feel "comfortable" in his own skin after having the surgery.

He said: "Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am'.

"And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked ... It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the - probably the first time. Tears of joy."

And Elliot says it is important to speak out and help others going through similar things.

Elliot Page pictured on the cover of TIME. Source: Bang Showbiz

Speaking in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation, he added: "In this time we're in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we're seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.

"It felt important and selfish for myself and my own wellbeing and my mental health and also with this platform, I have the privilege that I have and knowing the pain, and the difficulties and the struggles I faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing, it absolutely felt just crucial and important for me to share that."

Elliot previously revealed he has been able to "embrace" who he is after coming out as transgender.

He said: "I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, unconsciously, I was avoiding. I was able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am."