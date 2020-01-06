The Ellen Show suspends production due to coronavirus

The Ellen Show is the latest in a line of many talk shows to suspend production due to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to ensure crew safety.

Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Carol Burnett TV Achievement Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Source: Associated Press

Earlier this morning, she took to twitter to share the decision with fans saying after much thought they decided to suspend filming.

"We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored," she wrote.

The entertainment industry has suffered significant blows with films and television shows being forced to delay premieres as well as halt production due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

DeGeneres says they are wanting to take every precaution to protect the health of her fans, staff and crew.

Ellen DeGeneres had previously announced plans to record the show without a live studio audience, following the likes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.