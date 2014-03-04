Ellen Degeneres Show producers accused of sexual misconduct

Producers of The Ellen Degeneres Show have been accused of sexual misconduct, following recent allegations of a "toxic work environment".

Ellen Degeneres Source: US ABC

Earlier this month, one current and 10 former employees of the Ellen Degeneres-fronted talk show came forward to accuse the show's three executive producers - Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner - of "bullying".

And now, a second report has seen several members of the executive staff accused of sexual misconduct.

In a BuzzFeed News story published yesterday, head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman was accused of making sexual advances on an ex-staffer at a company party, as well as facing allegations that he grabbed a production assistant's penis and groped another PA in a car in addition to making inappropriate comments at the office.

Leman - who was not mentioned in the initial report this month, which was also posted by BuzzFeed - has since denied "any kind of sexual impropriety" and said he does not believe he has ever had "a single HR or inter-personal complaint made" about him in his 17 years working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The report also alleged that executive producer Ed Glavin "had a reputation for being handsy with women", and reported that 47 former employees had come forward to claim he managed the team through fear and intimidation on a daily basis.

BuzzFeed's latest article comes after Ellen herself - who has not been accused of any wrongdoing - issued an apology to staff who felt they were not "treated with respect".

The 62-year-old host wrote in a letter to her staff: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

"For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."