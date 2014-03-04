Ellen DeGeneres promises candor as show returns after toxic workplace allegations

Ellen DeGeneres says she'll be ready to talk when her daytime show returns this month after a staff shake-up prompted by allegations of a toxic workplace.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we're gonna talk about it," DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show's September 21 start of its 18th season.

Tiffany Haddish will join DeGeneres for the kick-off episode, with The Ellen DeGeneres Show to be taped at Warner Bros. minus an in-studio audience, which is commonplace during the pandemic.

The first month's list of high-profile guests reads like a rebuttal to questions about how DeGeneres and her show are perceived in the industry amid the controversy that cut against the host's kindly image.

Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen are set for the first week, with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom appearing later in September, the show said.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, a longtime guest DJ on the show and among those who have publicly supported DeGeneres, will guest host some fall episodes.

Last month, three of the show's producers exited amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

An internal company investigation of work conditions was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. The people making the claims were not identified.