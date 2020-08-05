Ellen DeGeneres to host season 18 of talk show despite 'toxic work environment' claims

Ellen DeGeneres will return to host the 18th season of her talk show despite it being under an internal investigation over allegations that staff were subjected to a "toxic work environment".

Ellen DeGeneres Source: Bang Showbiz

Producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have been accused of bullying by several former employees, as well as sexual misconduct claims being placed against two of the show's top executives.

Whilst Ellen was not accused of any wrongdoing in the allegations, she sent a letter of apology to her staff last week over their experiences.

Speculation had been rife that the 62-year-old host could be replaced on the programme due to the scandal but now a production source has told TODAY that "no one is stepping in or taking over".

It has also been confirmed that an internal probe by Warner Media is currently taking place and involves a third-party firm.

READ MORE Ellen Degeneres Show producers accused of sexual misconduct

Series staff - comprised of 150 people - returned remotely to work after the summer hiatus on Tuesday due to the Covid-19 pandemic, show spokesperson Melissa Little Padgitt confirmed.

A spokesperson for Ellen insists 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' - which is produced by Telepictures - is scheduled to return on September 9 and spin-off programme 'Ellen's Game of Games' will begin shooting in the studio on August 24.

The investigation was set up after one current employee and 10 former staff members spoke to Buzzfeed to claim they had to work in a culture of racism, fear and intimidation while working for the show, and blamed senior management for the unacceptable conditions.

READ MORE Actress Portia de Rossi breaks silence following partner Ellen Degeneres' talk show controversy

Following the allegations, Ellen's memo to staff read: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.