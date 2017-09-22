 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Entertainment


The election night party – Tim Wilson talks us through the etiquette

share

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

The gatherings can be sure way to lose friends and upset people.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Tim Wilson

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

01:57
2
Police say it's a miracle no one was killed after the incident in the city's south.

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway


3
FILE - In this Wednesday Jan. 26, 2011file photo, l'Oreal cosmetics heiress Liliane Bettencourt attends Franck Sorbier's spring/summer 2011 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Paris. L'Oreal cosmetics heiress Liliane Bettencourt has died at the age of 94 at her home, her family announced.(AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

World's richest woman and L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt dies, aged 94

00:57
4
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:38
5
The rugby powerhouse are second from bottom of the cup premiership.

'Are we concerned? Of course we are' – Steve Hansen worried about Auckland's abysmal Mitre 10 Cup form

01:37
1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Watch: Corin Dann - election night shaping up to be a cliff-hanger and special votes could have a 'big impact'

1 NEWS political editor says English and Ardern probably want to prepare more than just win and lose speeches.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:24
The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

Beauden Barrett jokes All Blacks resting 'too good to be true' after emergency Argentina call up

The first-five will travel to Argentina after Lima Sopoaga's withdrawal from the squad.

00:31
Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

"One guy was next to my car and the other three were trying to get away in my neighbour's home."


01:57
Police say it's a miracle no one was killed after the incident in the city's south.

Raw video: Stolen car with young teens inside driven the wrong way up Auckland motorway

More details are emerging about the terrifying incident on an Auckland motorway today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 