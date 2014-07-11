 

Eighth and final season of Game of Thrones to air in first half of 2019

1 NEWS
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will air in the first half of 2019, with HBO also aiming to start production on a prequel next year.

English actress Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen, 'the Mother of Dragons'.

HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, would not provide further details on the final season of the Emmy-winning medieval fantasy series at a Television Critics Association event.

Mr Bloys said HBO were looking for a director and cast for the yet-to-be-named prequel, which is set thousands of years before the events in Game of Thrones.

The series was created by British screenwriter Jane Goldman with author George RR Martin.

The network considered five scripts before settling on one that will chronicle the "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," and uncover the secrets of the history of the families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros.

"The reason we did multiple scripts is out of five, we'd be lucky to get one we are very excited about," Bloys said.

The remaining scripts are either dead or still in the works. 

