Eden Park groundsman hoping turf won't be long gone after Six60 concert

Kiwi band Six60 are set to play the first-ever concert at Eden Park tomorrow in front of 50,000 fans.

But for one man, the nerves are tingling - and it is not for the music.

Eden Park turf manager Blair Christiansen will be among the crowd and hopes his hallowed grass can handle the weight of the crowd.

"If other stadiums can globally pull this off, there's no reason why we can't do it," he said.

"We're just as capable as everywhere else."

Helping calm Christiansen's nerves is 13,000 square metres of special turf flooring sourced from Australia.

The park has also brought in 300 extra toilets and several huge power generators have been hired. Eden Park alone cannot power the concert.

There is 40 per cent more security than for an All Blacks Test, and an estimated $10 million will be pumped into the local economy.

Meanwhile, the stadium's number two ground is turning from cricket into food and drink outlets.

"It's taken three years to get resource consent, but 118 years to have music here," Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said.

The band will use the changing room normally reserved for the All Blacks, Black Caps and the Blues.

The last note will be struck at 10:30 Saturday night. Eden Park then has 45 minutes to clear the fans before the lights go out.

That is when the work begins for Christiansen, who has six days to change the turf back into a rugby field for next week's historic Super Rugby double header, which will feature women's teams from the Blues and Chiefs.