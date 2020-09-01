TODAY |

Ed Sheeran welcomes first-born daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn

Source:  1 NEWS

Ed Sheeran has broken his social media silence to welcome his first child, a baby girl born to his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran shared a photo of baby socks to announce the birth of his first child. Source: Associated Press

The Perfect hitmaker shared a photo of a tiny pair of baby socks on a knitted blanket, revealing the birth.

He says he and Seaborn are "on cloud nine", adding that "both mum and baby are doing amazing".

The baby has been named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her," Sheeran says.

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back."

Sheeran has been on a social media hiatus since late last year. In a message shared on December 24, he said he's "been a bit non-stop since 2017" and needed a break.

Sheeran and Seaborn were school friends and classmates, announcing their engagement in January 2018 after three years of dating.

