 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Ed Sheeran sued for $100 million over Marvin Gaye 'Let's Get It On' copyright claims

share

Source:

Associated Press

A part owner of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" is suing Ed Sheeran for $100 million after getting blocked from a similar lawsuit brought by other copyright owners.

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

Source: 1 NEWS

Both lawsuits say the British songwriter copied parts of the soul classic for his Grammy-winning hit "Thinking Out Loud."

A lawyer for Structured Asset Sales said the new lawsuit's filing yesterday was necessary because a judge refused to let the company join a 2016 lawsuit by the family of a co-writer of Gaye's song.

That lawsuit, which is still pending in Manhattan federal court, seeks unspecified damages.

A lawyer for Sheeran and other defendants said in a letter to the judge in the original lawsuit that he will seek to have both lawsuits tossed out.

He said they were baseless.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

00:17
2
When the replays hit the big screen, the Mt Smart crowd were quick to point out the pass.

Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

3
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hits on the ninth hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Lydia Ko surges up leaderboard during second round of Women's PGA Championship

4
Police car generic.

Police concerned for man's wellbeing after homicide investigation fails to find body

5
Tourist at airport (file picture).

Nineteen domestic flights cancelled, 17 delayed following heavy fog at Auckland Airport

Tourist at airport (file picture).

Nineteen domestic flights cancelled, 17 delayed following heavy fog at Auckland Airport

A fog restriction was put in place at 7.36am today.

01:37
Capital Gazette intern Anthony Messenger spoke to NBC’s Today about yesterday’s shooting.

Newspaper intern describes the 'chaos' in Maryland newsroom shooting which killed five - 'I'm still trying to digest everything'

Capital Gazette intern Anthony Messenger spoke to NBC’s Today.

03:38
Outside the cut and thrust of Parliament some politicians make their own music.

Watch: Meet the Wellington band made up of MPs – from both Labour and National

Outside the cut and thrust of Parliament some politicians make their own music.

Suspect wanted after body of teen girl found in barrel still 'holed up in unit'

Zlatko Sikorsky has been holed up in a Sunshine Coast unit for 16 hours.

Police car generic.

Police concerned for man's wellbeing after homicide investigation fails to find body

Police were informed on Thursday morning that a man's body had been found on a rural Canterbury property.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 