'Ed Sheeran slept on my couch for six weeks' Jamie Foxx talks about the British star before he got famous

Actor and Musician Jamie Foxx has spoken about letting Ed Sheeran sleep on his sofa for six weeks.

The American star said about seven years ago he met the British singer when he played on Foxx's radio show.

He was so impressed by his talent, he offered Sheeran a place to stay saying "I know you haven't got anywhere to go, just chill here."

Speaking on The Graham Norton show Foxx says his daughter was less than impressed, asking him "who do you have over here now?."