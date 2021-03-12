TODAY |

Ed Sheeran self-isolating in Australia ahead of late friend and music executive's funeral

Ed Sheeran is self-isolating in Australia in preparation for his performance at the funeral of his friend Michael Gudinski.

Ed Sheeran with music executive Michael Gudinski. Source: Instagram / Ed Sheeran

The music executive, who had championed the Shape of You hitmaker throughout his career, passed away unexpectedly aged 68 earlier this month.

Gudinski's state funeral is planned for March 24 and Sheeran has reportedly flown into Australia so he can observe coronavirus quarantine procedures privately before travelling to the memorial in Melbourne.

Sheern has paid an emotional social media tribute to Gudinski following his death, describing him as a "father figure and a mentor" and a "tornado of joy".

In an Instagram post, he explained: "He was such a force and would make everyone feel like they were the most important person to him.

"He had a way with words, that most people couldn't understand. We always joked he needed a translator because of the pure speed in which he would talk in a thick growling Aussie accent. But his passion was always the thing you never needed translating, as you could feel it whenever he spoke."

The 30-year-old singer continued: "To me, and many others, he is the heart of Australian music, and always will be... We enjoyed the peaks of our touring career together in 2018, breaking the record for most tickets sold in Australia."

Kylie Minogue also paid tribute to Gudinski, the owner of Mushroom Records, after his death.

