Ed Sheeran: My life completely changed when I became a dad

Ed Sheeran’s “lifestyle has completely shifted” since becoming a father.

Ed Sheeran Source: Bang Showbiz

The 30-year-old singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica, into the world 10-months-ago, and Ed has now said he’s become a completely different person now that he’s a dad.

He explained: “My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going to bed at 6:00 am, I'm getting up at 6:00 am and well, earlier than that, but like … Oh, man, she's jet-lagged at the moment in LA I started exercising.

“I used to do everything to excess, like real excess. Like I would have like … I would go to a restaurant and be like, 'Oh, I like the look of that. And like the look of that. And like, I'll just, I'll eat all of that.’ I loved drinking everything in sight and all the other stuff.

“And I just found like when Cherry was six months pregnant, I was like, right at this point, [her] waters might break anytime and I'm just going to stop excess and just be available and be the husband that I'm meant to be.”

The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker also said he had “certain expectations” going into fatherhood after people told him it would be the “best thing” that’s ever happened to him.

And Ed couldn’t help but agree, as his whole outlook has changed and he now has an “eternal gratefulness and respect” for his own parents.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s ‘New Music Daily’, he said: "Everyone was like, 'This is the best thing that's going to happen to you.' And there's a certain expectation that comes to it. And I think the biggest thing I took away from it was … Well, two things.

"The relationship that I had with my parents has completely changed from like, it was amazing before, but now it's just like there's this eternal gratefulness and respect of being like, I know what they went through and I'm still kind of like, going through it.