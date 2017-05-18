 

Ed Sheeran could add even more shows to his New Zealand tour

Ed Sheeran's ever-expanding New Zealand tour next March could get even bigger with promoters saying they're in discussions with the UK pop star's team about the possibility of additional shows

Sheeran's five-show tour is already the biggest music event ever staged in New Zealand with tickets described as all but sold out.

More than 200,000 tickets to the shows in Auckland and Dunedin were snapped up when they went on sale yesterday.

"We’re currently in discussions with Ed’s team about the possibility of additional shows. Stay tuned for more news on that front," Sheeran's promoters Frontier Touring posted on Facebook this afternoon.

The promoters said Sheeran's third Auckland show, March 26, is the only one with very limited tickets remaining and all 13 other shows on the Australian and New Zealand stadium tour are completely sold out.

Sheeran has already added two extra Auckland shows and one more in Dunedin following huge pre-sale demand last week.

