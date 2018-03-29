 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Ed Sheeran concerts bring $38m to Dunedin economy

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The impact British musician Ed Sheeran had on Dunedin has been felt long after his three shows in the city, with news his visit injected almost $38 million into the local economy.

Superstar musician Ed Sheeran plays the first of his three shows in the southern city tonight.

Source: 1 NEWS

His concerts over Easter weekend were predicted to bring $34m, but exceeded that.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Terry Davies said there were fears estimates had been optimistic, so he was "naturally delighted" with the actual revenue.

"I am more than happy with this result which is outstanding for the city," he said.

"Almost the population of Dunedin attending the three concerts really put us to the test but I'm proud to say our team performed admirably."

An economic impact survey shows more than 108,000 seats were sold with two-thirds of people coming from out of town. Almost a third of those in attendance came from Canterbury.

Ed Sheeran's impact on Dunedin:

Spending by all visiting spectators is estimated at $37.9 million.
Visitors stayed an average of 1.8 nights.
Average spend by those who responded to the survey was $542 a person.
The concert generated the equivalent of 284 job-years of work.
$24m added to local GDP.
$10.9m household income earned.
Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull said the weekend was one of the biggest in the city's history.

"The economic impact of hosting the concerts is obviously tremendous for the local economy and Dunedin is fortunate to have a world-class facility such as Forsyth Barr Stadium, which is the envy of much larger cities.

"Perhaps what isn't so easy to measure, however, is the social impact - the huge amount of community pride and spirit - these types of events help to generate."

Sheeran's visit was at the forefront of the debate about relaxing Easter trading laws in the city - a controversial bylaw was passed allowing retailers to open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The concerts were also why more than 30 bars were able to open on those days and why there was a $60,000 conversion of part of the Octagon for a hub for fans.

Those measures, and a controversial $8000 mural of the British superstar, were widely considered a success by visitors and city authorities. 

Related

Music

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Man, heavily-pregnant partner hit by stag in Dunedin

03:39
2
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.

A weekend to catch up on TV as weather deteriorates across the country


02:01
3
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Video: Jacinda Ardern's most candid interview yet on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'


4

Badly-injured Kiwi woman missing for three days found in US national park

5
Police car night generic

One dead in two-car crash in South Auckland

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.

01:32
Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.

Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

Students Against Dangerous Driving has organised a weekend campaign encouraging people to keep their eyes on the road, not their phones.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their brand new children’s media platform.

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Video: Jacinda Ardern's most candid interview yet on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 