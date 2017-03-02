Is Ed Sheeran coming to New Zealand?

There is a high level of speculation Ed Sheeran could be coming to New Zealand after a teaser photo was posted on social media by an Australian and New Zealand touring company.

Frontier Touring updated their company's Facebook page this morning with a new display picture and cover photo of a painted, light blue background.

The photo is very similar to the background of Ed Sheeran's latest album, Divide.

Fan's of the British singer have commented on the Facebook photo about what the picture could mean, with other's tagging friends telling them to "get ready to buy tickets!"

Photo posted by Frontier Touring on Facebook. Source: Facebook - Frontier Touring

The photo has been liked more than 1,600 times and gained over 1,800 comments.

Sophie Markey commented in excitement saying, "If this is Ed I am going to be so poor this year".

Gabby Unger told her friend to get her "money together" because "wer are going baby!!"

"We are going to be so poor! First Ariana, then Bruno and now Ed?!" wrote Hedie Galstoe.