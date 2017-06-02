Ed Sheeran 'the biggest male artist in the world' set to join James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

The biggest male artist in the world Ed Sheeran will help television host and comedian James Corden get to work by joining him in his hit Carpool Karaoke sketch.

A teaser for the highly anticipated episode has been released showing the British singing superstar driving around the streets of London singing hits such as Sing and Castle on the Hill along with Corden.

The Late Late Show is heading to London for three shows which will feature a star studded line up, including Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson and Harry Styles.

"We are taking The Late Late Show across the pond. I mean, it is an ocean but whatever," Corden jokes.