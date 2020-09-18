Ecstatic Te Awamutu woman wins new Volkswagen T-ROC live on Seven Sharp

Tonight Seven Sharp gave away a Volkswagen T-ROC live on air to to one very lucky – and extremely excited - viewer.

Reporter Mary-Jane Aggett knocked on the door of Michelle in Te Awamutu who had to answer the door saying T-ROC to win the car which had pulled down her driveway.

“I can hear yelling,” Mary-Jane said as she approached the door.

An extremely excited Michelle yelled T-ROC as she opened the door and the prize was hers.

After elbow bumping Mary-Jane in celebration, Michelle brought her son out to check out the new car before she was overcome with emotion.

“It means so much it’s been a bad year,” Michelle said.

She then jumped in the car and quickly christened it with a name.