TODAY |

Eccentric indie rock singer Daniel Johnston dies, aged 58

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America

Eccentric US indie rock singer Daniel Johnston has died at 58.

According to the Guardian, the cult songwriter died of a heart attack yesterday, his former manager, Jeff Tartakov, confirmed.

The late singer served as inspiration for many musical cultural icons, including Kurt Cobain, Tom Waits, Sonic Youth and the Flaming Lips.

Johnston released 17 albums amid his battles with mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He was also made the subject of award-winning 2006 documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston.

Johnston's last album was Space Ducks, released in 2012.

Daniel Johnston. Source: Getty
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:17
Watch: Kiwi firefighters honour fallen colleagues with haka at 9/11 commemoration
2
Six All Blacks, including Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks, make RWC 'Snub XV' squad
3
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
4
Scientists successfully create embryos of near-extinct northern white rhino
5
Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau calls general election

Billionaire Sean Parker makes 'significant investment' in Sir Peter Jackson's Weta Digital

US to commemorate 9/11 today as terrorist attack's aftermath extends and evolves
05:07

Seven Sharp catches up with the stars of Downton Abbey before film's release