Eccentric indie rock singer Daniel Johnston dies, aged 58

Eccentric US indie rock singer Daniel Johnston has died at 58.

According to the Guardian, the cult songwriter died of a heart attack yesterday, his former manager, Jeff Tartakov, confirmed.

The late singer served as inspiration for many musical cultural icons, including Kurt Cobain, Tom Waits, Sonic Youth and the Flaming Lips.

Johnston released 17 albums amid his battles with mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He was also made the subject of award-winning 2006 documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston.