Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he used to be mistaken for a girl as a child

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says children used to ask him if he was a girl.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Source: Associated Press

The 49-year-old actor and former wrestler has said he had “soft features” and “really soft Afro hair” when he was a child, which often prompted other youngsters at school to ask him if he was “a boy or a girl”.

Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson, was also a professional wrestler and his job meant their family had to travel a lot, which left Johnson constantly changing schools and trying to make new friends.

Recalling one instance when he started at a new school, Johnson told Sunday Today: “I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?' I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?'

“I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level star also spoke about his presidential ambitions whilst appearing on Sunday Today, and said he would be interested in running for the position if people “want to see it happen”.

He said: “I have a goal and an ambition and an interest to unite our country. If this is what the people want, then I will do that.

“If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I’m going to consider it.”