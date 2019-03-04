Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to receive Generation Award from MTV

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be honoured with the Generation Award at the MTV TV & Movie Awards.

The Rampage actor and former wrestling champion will be recognised for his iconic work on the big and small screen and for being "an action star with a flair for comedy", as well as, a "true family man".

Amy Doyle, General Manager at MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, said: "Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation.

"Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass - an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man.

"He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award."

The Baywatch star previously co-hosted the awards show with his 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' co-star Kevin Hart in 2016.

He follows in the footsteps of last year's winner of the prestigious accolade, Chris Pratt, and the likes of Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Johnny Depp, who have all been honoured with the gong for stars who have had a variety of impressive roles.