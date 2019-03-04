TODAY |

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to receive Generation Award from MTV

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Movies
North America

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be honoured with the Generation Award at the MTV TV & Movie Awards.

The Rampage actor and former wrestling champion will be recognised for his iconic work on the big and small screen and for being "an action star with a flair for comedy", as well as, a "true family man".

Amy Doyle, General Manager at MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, said: "Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation.

"Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass - an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man.

"He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award."

The Baywatch star previously co-hosted the awards show with his 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' co-star Kevin Hart in 2016.

He follows in the footsteps of last year's winner of the prestigious accolade, Chris Pratt, and the likes of Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Johnny Depp, who have all been honoured with the gong for stars who have had a variety of impressive roles.

The ceremony, which is held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on June 18, and is hosted by Zachary Levi, will also see Jada Pinkett Smith presented with the Trailblazer award.

attends the 'RAMPAGE' European Premiere on Wednesday 11th April 2018, held at CINEWORLD, Leicester Square London, ENGLAND. BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 02 7485 1005 email: pictures@famous.uk.com
Dwayne Johnson. Source: Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Movies
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rat
Rats 'the size of cats' infest Auckland suburb
2
The Government today offered teachers a new deal that would get most a $12,000 salary rise.
Jacinda Ardern explains where extra $271 million for teachers' new pay offer came from
3
s
Wallabies coach breaks silence over Israel Folau's sacking - 'Something had to give'
4
The 51-year-old handed denies the allegations.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr in handcuffs after being charged with groping a woman
5
The Warriors' final try proved to be pivotal as they held on for a 24-20 win.
Kodi Nikorima's quick hands, Ken Maumalo's super diving finish gives Warriors game-winning try against Titans
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
Defense attorney Boyd Young talks with Tim Jones, center, during the sentencing phase of his trial in Lexington, S.C. Timothy Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his 5 young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)

Man sentenced to death for murdering his five kids, keeping bodies in boot for nine days
President Donald Trump listens to Kim Kardashian West, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, speak during an event on second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kim Kardashian returns to White House to talk criminal justice alongside Trump

Jessica Biel not against vaccinations, just against proposed California law that would limit exemptions
President Donald Trump attends a Polish-American reception with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Donald Trump causes a splash with embarrassing Prince of 'Whales' Twitter gaffe