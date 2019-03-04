Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about his 'beautiful' Hawaiian wedding

TODAY |

According to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, his wedding to Lauren Hashian was "beautiful".

The 47-year-old wrestler-turned-actor - who married his long-time love earlier this year - has great memories of the day he tied the knot in Kauai, Hawaii.

He shared: "It was a beautiful day and we got married in Kauai."

Dwayne's stars alongside Emily Blunt in the new adventure movie 'Jungle Cruise'.

And Emily, 36, joked about not receiving an invite to Dwayne's big day.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "So honoured to be there. Wait ..."

Then, Dwayne quickly replied: "Well, I said, 'Hey, you and John [Krasinski], you should come.'"

Emily - who has been married to John since 2010 - responded: "No you didn't. It was literally an hour before you got married. I was like, 'I'm in Buffalo, New York. I can't make it.'"

Dwayne Johnson. Source: Bang Showbiz
