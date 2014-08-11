TODAY |

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson buys struggling XFL football league

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has purchased the bankrupt XFL football league with partners for US$15 million.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Source: Breakfast

The wrestler-turned-actor has purchased the failing sports competition for alongside Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital.

Johnson's ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia will also be a stakeholder in the league, which was acquired just hours before it was due to go up for auction.

The Rock, 48, who played college football at the University of Miami before his wrestling career began, said in a statement: "The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans.

"With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply those calluses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."

Garcia said: "For Dwayne, Gerry and myself, this property represents an incredible opportunity. It is the confluence of great passion, tradition and possibility.

"Melding our expertise combined with our commitment to deliver exciting and inspiring unique content, has us all focused on developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love."

Johnson's investment maintains a wrestling involvement in the league, which was founded by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The XFL had filed for bankruptcy in April after the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of its debut season.

Jeffrey Pollack, XFL President, added: "This is a Hollywood ending to our sale process and it is an exciting new chapter for the

Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
2
Salvation Army fears sudden drop into poverty for 'new group' of Kiwis once Covid-19 wage subsidy ends
3
'Wish I looked like that' - Collins defends potential National candidate after leotard image shared
4
Charges laid after accusations bank cards skimmed at Wilson Parking machines at Auckland and Hamilton hospitals
5
Morning Briefing August 4: PM bursts Auckland Airport's bubble
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Filmmaker Sir Alan Parker, director of Midnight Express and Bugsy Malone, dies at 76
04:06

Seven Sharp goes behind the scenes of Wellington Paranormal's new season
00:27

Drew Barrymore interviews her 7-year-old self in video promo for new talk show

Ellen Degeneres apologises to staff amid 'toxic work environment' allegations