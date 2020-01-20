Dwayne Johnson thanks fans for their support following his father's death

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's father died suddenly last week, and he has now revealed he died after a "massive heart attack".

In a tribute video posted to Instagram, Johnson said: "A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) he had what's called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg.

"It was a big ole blood clot that broke free, travelled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that. That did give me great comfort in knowing that it wasn't prolonged. He had been in a lot of pain for a very, very long time."

Johnson also thanked his fans for their support after Rocky's passing.

He added: "I just wanted to stop in on this very blessed Sunday (Monday NZT) to say thank you so much. Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude. You've lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine. As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago.