Dwayne Johnson tells his dad to pick any house he wants

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is buying his dad a new house.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star wants to give back to his father and has told him to choose any house he wants and he will foot the bill for him.

Sharing the story on his Instagram account, he said: "I just got off the phone with my dad and, man, it was a great call and I just had to share this with you guys really quick. So about two, three weeks ago, I called my dad and I said, 'Look, you're probably happy where you're at but I want to do something for you. I want to buy you a brand new home, wherever you want to live, you can live.'

"He couldn't believe it, he was speechless. So he just called me now. It's a big weekend, he's gonna go look at properties. He's a Florida boy, so he's going to go up to North Florida and look and he goes, 'I'm so excited. I'm also so nervous.'"

Dwayne admitted it "felt good to his heart" when his father made a particular sweet comment about how proud he was of the wrestler-turned-actor.

He added: "My dad's an old-school tough guy. I said, 'What the hell are you nervous about?' And he said, 'Well,' he was searching for words. 'No one ever called to tell me they were gonna buy me a house before and the fact that it's you, it's my son, I'm so proud of you and I love you so much.' I never heard my dad talk like that. It felt good to me and it felt good to my heart.