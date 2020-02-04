TODAY |

Dunedin welcomes Sir Elton John for his first gig in the city for nearly a decade

Source:  1 NEWS

Sir Elton John is preparing to kick off the first leg of his six-stop tour of New Zealand tonight in Dunedin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Dunedin gig is the first of six NZ shows over the next fortnight. Source: 1 NEWS

The farewell tour will cover a mix of old and new, and according to the singer's promoter, there will be a few "magic tricks" along the way.

Sir Elton last performed in Dunedin nine years ago.

"You know you're here with mixed feelings, you like being here, the fans were fantastic," promoter DC Parmet said.

"But also you know it's the last time so it'll be the last chance for the people of Dunedin to come out and see Elton without having to travel great distances."

A travelling crew of 70 people are working to set up the massive stage, alongside 150 local stage hands and workers.

Sir Elton's other shows are in Hawke's Bay and Auckland.

Entertainment
Dunedin and Otago
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Prince William, Kate unimpressed as Rebel Wilson pokes fun at royals during BAFTA speech
2
Female teacher who had sex with two underage students in Marlborough identified
3
Parents of alleged drink driver who hit and killed four Sydney kids who were getting ice cream express devastation
4
Trampers evacuated from Fiordland, 195 others remain stranded at Milford Sound by wild weather
5
Chinese students decry 'immense disadvantage' as NZ closes border over coronavirus
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
06:33

'I really wanted it to be about women's empowerment' second Bachelorette says of joining show
00:26

Taika Waititi jokes about taking gold back to the ‘colonies’ after Jojo Rabbit's BAFTA win

Lily McManus named as second Bachelorette, joining Lesina for rest of season

Rebel Wilson reveals stalker wanted to 'lock her in his farm'