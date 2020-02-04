Dunedin welcomes Sir Elton John for his first gig in the city for nearly a decade

Sir Elton John is preparing to kick off the first leg of his six-stop tour of New Zealand tonight in Dunedin.

The farewell tour will cover a mix of old and new, and according to the singer's promoter, there will be a few "magic tricks" along the way.

Sir Elton last performed in Dunedin nine years ago.

"You know you're here with mixed feelings, you like being here, the fans were fantastic," promoter DC Parmet said.

"But also you know it's the last time so it'll be the last chance for the people of Dunedin to come out and see Elton without having to travel great distances."

A travelling crew of 70 people are working to set up the massive stage, alongside 150 local stage hands and workers.