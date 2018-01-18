 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'When dumb people get bit' - Will Smith documents close encounters with a crocodile and a wombat at Aussie park

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Hollywood star Will Smith has documented his heart-stopping encounter with a giant crocodile on Instagram while visiting a wildlife park in Australia.

The humorous video shows the actor feeding a crocodile during his visit to Wild Life Sydney.
Source: Instagram/Will Smith

The 49-year-old actor fed the terrifying reptile during his visit to Wild Life Sydney, and Will has given his followers a behind-the-scenes insight into his nervy experience with the crocodile.

Looking into the camera, with the reptile appearing over his shoulder, Will said: "Welcome to the Will Smith first episode of 'When dumb people get bit'. We're about to feed this crocodile. This feels stupid. Here we go, y'all..."

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star then fed the crocodile using a steel pole, before he jokingly downplayed his unease.

He said tongue-in-cheek: "Yeah, I mean, that wasn't nothing. I'm cool. That wasn't nothing."

Later in the same clip, Will is seen cradling a wombat, describing the adorable animal as his "new baby".

Holding the wombat in his arms, the Hollywood actor - who has son Trey, 25, with former partner Sheree Zampino and Jaden 19, and Willow, 17, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith - said: "Sssshhhh, ssshhh, ssshhhh ... This is our new baby. Trey and Jaden and Willow - now we got a wombat."

Will also sent the same message to Jaden via the video's caption, warning him the wombat is set to take his bedroom.

He wrote: "Jada and I are welcoming a new member to our family. Hey Jaden @c.syresmith, he's taking your room.

Related

Animals

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
The mother of the two children said "Every word he has learned has been through music and singing".

Mother captures tear-jerking video of sister teaching brother with Down syndrome how to talk through song

2
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Why did 17-year-old sister of 12 other tortured California kids wait so long to sound the alarm?


02:28
3
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

00:22
4
The skipper of the yacht is being sued by one of those who was forced to leap for their lives on August 12.

Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

02:14
5
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

Free oral care, wider fluoridation, and introducing subsidies are just some proposals from across the political spectrum.

02:14
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

The MetService had said the thunderstorms bore the risk of producing tornadoes before the warning was lifted.

02:47
ACT leader David Seymour’s End of Life Choice bill has passed its first reading in Parliament.

New Zealanders can now have their say on euthanasia Bill as public submissions open

The End of Life Choice Bill is intended to "give people with a terminal illness ... the option of requesting assisted dying".


00:26
Cycle Action Network project manager Patrick Morgan said the risk of getting hit by a car door 'was always there'.

Cycling advocate calls for motorists to use 'Dutch Reach' technique to avoid hitting cyclists with car doors

Patrick Morgan said the risk of getting hit by a car door "was always there".


Meremere Superette and Takeaways.

Shopkeeper stabbed while daughter present as two men armed with knives demand money, cigarettes

Two men are wanted over the incident at the Meremere Superette and Takeaways, today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 